In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, people have started paying with gasoline coupons. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the conditions of deficit in the TOT are returning the economy to the past.

Where there is no fuel, gasoline coupons have become the most common "currency" - the report says.

Local residents are forced to stand in lines for hours, exchange scarce goods, and live in a reality where normal market mechanisms do not work.

The Center for National Resistance reported that the Kremlin is systematically exporting resources from the occupied territories, leaving the local population in poverty.

Recall

First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Ivan Havryliuk stated that strikes on Russian oil refineries led to the issuance of fuel by coupons in some regions of the Russian Federation. This reduces the provision of the Russian Armed Forces with the necessary means for conducting combat operations.

Every fiftieth gas station in Russia has stopped selling gasoline - foreign intelligence