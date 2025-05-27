In the Moscow Zoo, a man tried to poison wild cats: photo

In the Moscow Zoo, an unknown man tried to poison wild cats with pills. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian "mass media" and Telegram channels.

Details

The man deliberately threw potential poison into the animals' enclosures.

The pills were found by employees during a routine inspection of the lynxes and the leopard Mizer. Thanks to the cameras, it was possible to identify who threw them. Currently, the bald man is being searched for by police.

Photos and videos of the suspect have appeared online.

Recall

