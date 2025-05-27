$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 67149 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 69618 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 83799 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 140660 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 219545 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 184663 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 184587 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 164489 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 115914 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 100245 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

In the Moscow Zoo, a man tried to poison wild cats: photo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

An unknown man threw pills into the enclosures with lynxes and a leopard. The police are looking for a bald attacker who was captured by surveillance cameras.

In the Moscow Zoo, a man tried to poison wild cats: photo

In the Moscow Zoo, an unknown man tried to poison wild cats with pills. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian "mass media" and Telegram channels.

Details

The man deliberately threw potential poison into the animals' enclosures.

The pills were found by employees during a routine inspection of the lynxes and the leopard Mizer. Thanks to the cameras, it was possible to identify who threw them. Currently, the bald man is being searched for by police.

Photos and videos of the suspect have appeared online.

Recall

Recently, in the Voronezh region, a man opened fire on people near the train station. One person was wounded in the chest and is in intensive care.

Later, it was possible to identify the attacker. He turned out to be a previously convicted 38-year-old man: he was put on the wanted list.

Also, UNN reported that in Sweden, paint was dropped from a drone on the building of the Russian embassy. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country threatens with a protest.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
