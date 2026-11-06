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In Lviv Oblast, customs officers prevented the illegal export of FPV drones and equipment abroad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

At the "Rava-Ruska–Hrebenne" border crossing point, five FPV drones and equipment without the required permit were seized. Customs officers notified law enforcement.

In Lviv Oblast, customs officers prevented the illegal export of FPV drones and equipment abroad

At the "Rava-Ruska–Hrebenne" checkpoint, customs officers discovered an attempt to illegally export from Ukraine five FPV drones, four batteries, two remote controls, and a signal booster without the required permits. Law enforcement officers were informed of the violation. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The FPV drones and related equipment were found to bear the characteristics of goods listed under item "ML10.c" of the List of Military-Use Goods Whose International Transfers Are Subject to State Control, approved by Resolution No. 1807 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated November 20, 2003, and under items "9A012.a" and "9A112" of the Unified List of Dual-Use Goods, approved by Resolution No. 86 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated January 28, 2004.

Under the law, goods included in the specified control lists may be exported beyond Ukraine’s customs border only if an authorization document from the State Service of Export Control of Ukraine is available. However, no such document for the specified consignment of goods was provided during customs clearance.

The movement of goods subject to state export control without the relevant authorization carries criminal liability under Article 333 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Customs officials notified law enforcement agencies of the discovery.

Group control of drones has allowed the delivery of supplies to the front to be doubled, says the Ministry of Defense06.11.26, 13:16 • 2128 views

Olga Rozgon

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