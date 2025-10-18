In the Kyiv Zoo, the capybara family has returned to their winter home: where you can now see the animals

With the onset of autumn cold, the capybara family at the Kyiv Zoo returned to their cozy winter home. This was reported by KyivZoo, according to UNN.

With the onset of autumn, our family of heat-loving capybaras returns to their cozy winter home. For family comfort, it is equipped with a swimming pool, a hayloft, asphalted and sandy walking areas, a playground with wood chips, various toys and gnawing toys. - the message says.

KyivZoo noted that capybaras can be seen in the house located between the Island of Animals and the Elephant House.

