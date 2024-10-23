In the Kyiv region, the alert was kept almost all night: the wreckage of enemy drones fell outside of settlements
On the night of October 23, air defense forces repelled an attack by enemy drones on Kyiv region. There were no casualties or damage.
The enemy does not stop attacking Kyiv region with drones. On the night of October 23, air defense forces were working in the region. There were no hits or casualties. The wreckage of the UAV fell outside the villages on the bridge, said Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the RMA, on Wednesday, UNN reported .
There are downed targets. Preliminary reports of debris falling outside of populated areas. There were no hits to critical or civilian infrastructure. There are no casualties
According to him, operational groups continue to work on fixing the consequences of the night attack.
The head of the RMA also called on every resident of the region not to neglect air raid alarms.
Stay in shelters until the danger has passed.
