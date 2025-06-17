$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 50225 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 110119 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 107476 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 161762 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 147727 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 150163 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 126897 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 106044 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 178500 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83290 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
In the Kyiv region, June 18 has been declared a Day of Mourning due to the massive Russian strike on the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

In the Kyiv region, June 18 has been declared a day of mourning in connection with the missile attack on Kyiv. On the night of June 17, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles, there are dead and wounded.

In the Kyiv region, June 18 has been declared a Day of Mourning due to the massive Russian strike on the capital

In the Kyiv region, Wednesday, June 18, has been declared a day of mourning in memory of the victims of the large-scale missile and drone attack by Russian invaders on Kyiv. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reports UNN.

In the Kyiv region, June 18 has been declared a Day of Mourning for those killed as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv. On this day, state flags will be lowered, and any entertainment events will be prohibited 

- said Kalashnyk.

The head of the RMA reminded that tonight Russian invaders were beating the city, whose residents were sleeping. The strike was carried out on houses with civilians.

He added that in their propaganda news, the terrorist country calls residential buildings "military objects." More than 100 people were injured, and there are dead. Rescuers continue to work at the scene.

The capital of Ukraine is in smoke from fires. After a terrible night on the ruins of the house, parents pray that their son is alive. This is our reality. The aggressor must answer for every life taken or maimed. Real resistance must become the duty of everyone who calls himself part of the civilized world. Silence or attempts to "understand Russia" is already complicity in the crime 

- stressed Kalashnyk.

The head of the RMA also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

We are with you in your pain. We bow our heads in memory of the innocent Ukrainians killed 

- wrote Kalashnyk.

Addition

The head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat reported that in Kyiv, a Kh-101 missile hit a residential building that was very badly damaged.

On the night of June 17, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 472 air attack weapons. In particular, 440 drones and 32 missiles. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 428 targets, but hits were recorded in 10 locations.

