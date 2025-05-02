In the Kyiv region, a child was injured after a grenade exploded: the police opened a case against the child's father

$41.590.12
Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend
05:00 PM • 7672 views

Exclusive
11:48 AM • 27254 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 50214 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 62892 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 41582 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 50412 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 79502 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 147263 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 123219 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 132013 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

May 2, 07:33 AM • 33444 views

May 2, 10:00 AM • 32628 views

12:04 PM • 13557 views

02:18 PM • 41124 views

02:35 PM • 31877 views
02:35 PM • 32902 views

02:18 PM • 42171 views

Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 62892 views

May 2, 06:22 AM • 58830 views

May 1, 01:44 PM • 137266 views
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

05:00 PM • 7686 views

02:45 PM • 10946 views

01:46 PM • 12039 views

12:04 PM • 14269 views

May 1, 07:32 PM • 32991 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

In the Kyiv region, a child was injured after a grenade exploded: the police opened a case against the child's father

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4456 views

In the Bucha district, a 12-year-old boy found grenades at home. During the game, one of them exploded, the child is in the hospital, the police detained the father for illegal storage of ammunition.

In the Kyiv region, a child was injured after a grenade exploded: the police opened a case against the child's father

On May 1, in Bucha district, a 12-year-old teenager found two grenades in the back room of his parents' house. While playing with explosive objects, one of them detonated in the child's hand. The child was hospitalized. Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation.

This is reported by the police of Kyiv region, reports UNN.

On May 1, at 20:26, the Kyiv region police received a report of an explosion in the village of Klavdievo-Tarasove, Bucha district. Law enforcement officers found that a 12-year-old boy found two grenades in a utility room on the territory of a private household. He unscrewed the fuse from one of them and took the explosive object outside. During the game, the device detonated in the child's hand

- the statement reads.

The police added that the boy was injured and hospitalized. During the search at the scene, law enforcement officers found and seized the bodies of the RGD-5 and F-1 grenades, as well as the UZRGM-2 hand grenade detonator.

The mentioned ammunition was stored at the place of residence by the victim's father. The 41-year-old man was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code

- reported in the Kyiv police.

Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation into the illegal storage of ammunition.

In the Ternopil region, a man detonated a grenade in a forest belt and was hospitalized24.04.25, 11:58 • 3298 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
