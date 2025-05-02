In the Kyiv region, a child was injured after a grenade exploded: the police opened a case against the child's father

On May 1, in Bucha district, a 12-year-old teenager found two grenades in the back room of his parents' house. While playing with explosive objects, one of them detonated in the child's hand. The child was hospitalized. Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation.

This is reported by the police of Kyiv region, reports UNN.

On May 1, at 20:26, the Kyiv region police received a report of an explosion in the village of Klavdievo-Tarasove, Bucha district. Law enforcement officers found that a 12-year-old boy found two grenades in a utility room on the territory of a private household. He unscrewed the fuse from one of them and took the explosive object outside. During the game, the device detonated in the child's hand - the statement reads.

The police added that the boy was injured and hospitalized. During the search at the scene, law enforcement officers found and seized the bodies of the RGD-5 and F-1 grenades, as well as the UZRGM-2 hand grenade detonator.

The mentioned ammunition was stored at the place of residence by the victim's father. The 41-year-old man was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code - reported in the Kyiv police.

Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation into the illegal storage of ammunition.

In the Ternopil region, a man detonated a grenade in a forest belt and was hospitalized