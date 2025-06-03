In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian soldiers effectively destroyed an enemy position: impressive video

In the direction of Kursk, fighters of the 225th separate assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a well-fortified company strong point of the Russian invaders. An impressive video was published on the unit's Telegram page, reports UNN.

This ROP covered an important direction and was well prepared for all-round defense: bunkers, walkways, firing points. Our artillery and FPV drones worked on it for several days. And then the infantry came in - the message says.

The military clarified that the video shows the final stage of the operation: the assault troops of the 225th OshP threw grenades and explosives at the enemy's fortifications, broke through the defense and took control of the enemy's position.

Just yesterday it was a serious node of resistance. Now it's a continuous pit and enemy bodies in the ground - reported in the 225th OshP.

Supplement

SBS operators, in cooperation with other units, discovered and struck the RB-301B "Borisoglebsk-2" EW station of the Russian Armed Forces at a distance of 70 km. The loss of such a station is significant for the Russian invaders.

Fighters of the 43rd separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Taras Triasyla showed the spectacular destruction of enemy guns in positions along with ammunition and enemy armored vehicles.