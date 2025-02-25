In the frontline 62 combat engagements since the beginning of the day: the most intense - in the Pokrovsk sector and in Kursk region

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 236 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 15641 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 41629 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 27507 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 105687 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 90440 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111287 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116519 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 146024 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115079 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 46761 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 72785 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 24341 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 102499 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 36726 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 41629 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 105687 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 146024 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 137075 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 169624 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 15322 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131234 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133197 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161818 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141284 views
Actual
In the frontline 62 combat engagements since the beginning of the day: the most intense - in the Pokrovsk sector and in Kursk region

In the frontline 62 combat engagements since the beginning of the day: the most intense - in the Pokrovsk sector and in Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22491 views

There were 62 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 14 attacks. The occupants are actively using aviation and artillery, especially in the Kursk sector.

62 clashes have taken place at the front since the beginning of the day, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector and in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of February 25, 16:00, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline is 62. The occupants continue to use aviation, in particular, dropping guided aerial bombs, and conduct ground attacks. Defense forces are holding the line and taking the necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough

- reported the General Staff.

The invaders, as indicated, do not stop using artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the Russian Federation. The areas of Ugroydy, Vilne, Popivka, Oleksandrivka, Bila Bereza, Yizdetske in Sumy region and Hirsk in Chernihiv region came under enemy fire.

The situation in the following areas

Four assault actions of the invaders took place in the direction of Vovchansk and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv direction. Enemy aircraft dropped guided bombs on Zolochiv, Udy and Yemtsi, and struck Vovchanske Khutory with unguided aerial missiles.

The enemy tried four times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Petropavlivka and Zahryzove in the Kupyansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, the aggressor is attacking in the areas of Nadiya, Novolyubivka, Zelena Dolyna and Yampolivka. In total, there have been five combat engagements in this sector since the beginning of the day, one of which is ongoing.

Six enemy attacks were repelled by our defenders in the areas of Bilohorivka, Ivano-Daryivka and Verkhnekamianske in the Siversky sector, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one enemy attempt to advance near Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions seven times in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske. Three firefights are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 14 times in the vicinity of Promin, Tarasivka, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka, three engagements are ongoing. Lysivka and Pokrovsk came under attack from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the vicinity of Kostyantynopil and Burlatske, and two more are still ongoing.

Two firefights continue in the Orikhiv sector, and Ukrainian troops have already repelled another enemy attack. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske.

One unsuccessful Russian assault on the Prydniprovsky direction ended.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Hulyaypilsky sector since the beginning of the day.

"Ten combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector today, three are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out six air strikes, dropped nine guided aerial bombs and made 294 artillery attacks," the report says.

98 battles at the front: map of combat actions from the General Staff25.02.25, 08:19 • 27566 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising