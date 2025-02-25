In the frontline 62 combat engagements since the beginning of the day: the most intense - in the Pokrovsk sector and in Kursk region

62 clashes have taken place at the front since the beginning of the day, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector and in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of February 25, 16:00, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline is 62. The occupants continue to use aviation, in particular, dropping guided aerial bombs, and conduct ground attacks. Defense forces are holding the line and taking the necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough - reported the General Staff.

The invaders, as indicated, do not stop using artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the Russian Federation. The areas of Ugroydy, Vilne, Popivka, Oleksandrivka, Bila Bereza, Yizdetske in Sumy region and Hirsk in Chernihiv region came under enemy fire.

The situation in the following areas

Four assault actions of the invaders took place in the direction of Vovchansk and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv direction. Enemy aircraft dropped guided bombs on Zolochiv, Udy and Yemtsi, and struck Vovchanske Khutory with unguided aerial missiles.

The enemy tried four times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Petropavlivka and Zahryzove in the Kupyansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, the aggressor is attacking in the areas of Nadiya, Novolyubivka, Zelena Dolyna and Yampolivka. In total, there have been five combat engagements in this sector since the beginning of the day, one of which is ongoing.

Six enemy attacks were repelled by our defenders in the areas of Bilohorivka, Ivano-Daryivka and Verkhnekamianske in the Siversky sector, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one enemy attempt to advance near Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions seven times in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske. Three firefights are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 14 times in the vicinity of Promin, Tarasivka, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka, three engagements are ongoing. Lysivka and Pokrovsk came under attack from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the vicinity of Kostyantynopil and Burlatske, and two more are still ongoing.

Two firefights continue in the Orikhiv sector, and Ukrainian troops have already repelled another enemy attack. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske.

One unsuccessful Russian assault on the Prydniprovsky direction ended.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Hulyaypilsky sector since the beginning of the day.

"Ten combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector today, three are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out six air strikes, dropped nine guided aerial bombs and made 294 artillery attacks," the report says.

