“In the dark” used his live-in girlfriend to adjust Russian strikes on Dnipro: FSB agent detained

The Security Service of Ukraine detained another member of the FSB agent network, which was neutralized in the Dnipro region in 2024. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports.

Then the SBU counterintelligence detained 8 Russian agents who were adjusting Russian missile and drone strikes on the territory of this region. Now the SBU has collected evidence against their accomplice. It was a 46-year-old local resident who was hiding from mobilization and simultaneously performing FSB tasks - the statement said.

Details

According to the case file, the agent was preparing coordinates for racist air attacks on the locations of the Defense Forces in Dnipro. In order not to be seen on the streets, the traitor "secretly" involved his live-in girlfriend in reconnaissance and subversive activities.

At his request, the woman went around the area, where she recorded the geolocation of military facilities and sent them to her husband in the form of marks on Google maps. The defendant explained the need for such screenshots as "his job," although in fact he was unemployed and sent the information to the occupiers.

The SBU CI detained the traitor in his home and seized a cell phone with evidence of cooperation with Russia. The SBU also took comprehensive measures to secure the positions of the Defense Forces in the region.

The SBU investigators served the agent a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The suspect's partner is currently cooperating with the investigation as a witness.

