In the coming days, we expect good financial news from the EU — Zelenskyy

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine received €3.3 billion from the EU last week, and another tranche is expected to arrive soon. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

I also thank the European Commission – the European Union – today for preparing the decision on the next tranche of financial support. Last week, we received €3.3 billion for weapons, and in the coming days we expect another piece of good financial news from Brussels – specifically, budget support, another tranche. This is from the figures agreed upon in advance so far - Zelenskyy said.

Update

The EU approved the payment of nearly €3 billion in support for Ukraine; Norway made the financial contribution.

Zelenskyy discussed further support for Ukraine’s energy sector, the restoration of damaged infrastructure, logistics, and opportunities to attract investment to support Ukrainian exports with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.