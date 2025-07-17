$41.810.01
In Ternopil region, a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire due to jealousy, police detained the suspect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3458 views

In Ternopil region, a 53-year-old woman doused her 37-year-old rival with gasoline and set her on fire due to jealousy. The victim sustained 90% body burns, and the suspect faces up to 15 years in prison for attempted murder.

In Ternopil region, a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire due to jealousy, police detained the suspect

In Ternopil Oblast, a woman doused her rival with gasoline and set her on fire. She now faces up to 15 years in prison, writes UNN with reference to the Ternopil Oblast police.

On Wednesday, July 16, at about 11 p.m., the police department No. 1 of Berezhany received a report that a 37-year-old local resident was found in a serious condition with burns in a field near the village of Posukhiv. The woman was immediately taken to the hospital. Doctors diagnosed her with about 90% thermal burns.

- reported the police.

Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene. They established that the victim was doused with gasoline and set on fire during a conflict by a 53-year-old resident of Berezhany. The perpetrator was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. According to preliminary data, a conflict arose between the women due to jealousy.

The issue of notifying the suspect of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 (attempted premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code is being resolved. A pre-trial investigation is currently underway, and a preventive measure is being chosen for the suspect. They face up to 15 years in prison.

Addition

In Odesa Oblast, a 22-year-old man was detained who tried to set fire to a TCC building by throwing a homemade device with flammable liquid. The container did not ignite, no one was injured, and the suspect faces up to eight years in prison.

In Odesa, a mother and her 13-year-old daughter were exposed, who, at the direction of Russian special services, set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities and military transport. The woman was detained, and the girl was handed over to guardianship authorities.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Ternopil Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Odesa
Tesla
