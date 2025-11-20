In Ternopil, 880 square meters of structures have been cleared and 370 tons of debris removed at the site of the Russian missile strike - SES

In Ternopil, rescuers have been continuously conducting search and rescue operations for the second day after the Russian strike, clearing debris and searching for people who may have been trapped under the destroyed structures. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, during the operation, 880 square meters of structures were dismantled and 370 tons of debris were removed. Currently, 68 rescuers and 16 units of equipment are working at the site, and a total of 194 SES specialists and 53 units of equipment have been involved in eliminating the consequences.

Russian missile strike on Ternopil on November 19: rescuers found a live parrot among the debris of a house

Rescuers noted that the work continues without interruption.

Recall

Due to the Russian missile strike on Ternopil, 26 civilians, including 3 children, were killed and 93 were injured, including 18 children.

Rescuers managed to save 46 people, including 7 children.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that 18 people are still considered missing.