In Sumy, the number of victims of the Russian attack has risen to four: a 43-year-old man has died

As a result of the Russian attack, the number of victims in Sumy has increased to four. This was reported by the acting head of the Sumy City Council, Artem Kobzar, reports UNN.

A 43-year-old man, who was in an extremely serious condition, died in the hospital. His 7-year-old daughter is seriously injured, doctors are fighting for her life. The total number of deaths has increased to four - Kobzar said.

Let us remind you

On June 3, Russia struck Sumy. Three deaths are known. 25 people sought medical help, one woman died in the hospital.

Mourning Day for the victims of another attack by the occupiers was announced on June 4 in Sumy and the city community.