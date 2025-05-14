In Sumy, the enemy attacked an industrial infrastructure facility
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in Sumy as a result of an attack on an industrial infrastructure facility. Additional information will be provided later, said the acting mayor.
In Sumy, the Russians targeted an industrial infrastructure facility. This was reported by the acting Mayor of Sumy, Secretary of the Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar, reports UNN.
The explosion that was just heard in the city is the result of a strike on an industrial infrastructure facility
Kobzar added that additional information will be provided later.
