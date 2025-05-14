In Sumy, the enemy attacked an industrial infrastructure facility

In Sumy, the Russians targeted an industrial infrastructure facility. This was reported by the acting Mayor of Sumy, Secretary of the Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar, reports UNN.

The explosion that was just heard in the city is the result of a strike on an industrial infrastructure facility - the message says.

Kobzar added that additional information will be provided later.

Enemy drone attacked the car of power engineers on the outskirts of Sumy: one person is reported dead and 3 wounded