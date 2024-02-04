In Sumy region, troops repel an attack by a Russian subversive reconnaissance group trying to break through the border

Yesterday, on February 3, in the Sumy sector, the Territorial Defense Forces defending the Northern Operational Zone prevented another attempt by an enemy subversive reconnaissance group to cross the state border of Ukraine. The battle lasted for an hour and a half, and the enemy suffered losses. This was reported by the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, UNN reports.

Yesterday at 18:20 on the outskirts of Hlukhiv community, soldiers of one of the strongholds noticed the movement of an armed group of ten people. Immediately, Ukrainian soldiers started a small arms battle and called in anti-sabotage reserves from their battalion. A few minutes later, mortar launchers joined the battle, densely covering the place of concentration of the enemy forces with fire. ," Nayev said.

He added that the DRG, having suffered losses, changed their tactics, splitting into two groups, one of which evacuated the bodies of the killed and wounded. At that time, the group was covered by their artillery.

The second group attempted to bypass the stronghold from the side flank, where a Ukrainian counter-sabotage group had already arrived before the battle.

The valiant battle lasted for an hour and a half. Thanks to the skillful actions of the defenders of the Northern direction, the enemy was pushed far beyond the Ukrainian border. A low bow to every Ukrainian soldier who stands in defense of our independence and does everything possible to bring our glorious Victory closer. ," Nayev added.

A spokesman for the State Border Guard Service reported that most attempts by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter Ukraine were recorded on the border with Russia in Sumy region, with some activity in Kharkiv region.