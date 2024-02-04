In Sumy region, troops repel an attack by a Russian subversive reconnaissance group trying to break through the border

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 65180 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116867 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121991 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164031 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164884 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266969 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176749 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166817 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148594 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237214 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 63182 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 98972 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 60322 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 31611 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 41636 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266972 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237216 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222574 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248034 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234234 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116878 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100147 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100601 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117126 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117788 views
In Sumy region, troops repel an attack by a Russian subversive reconnaissance group trying to break through the border

In Sumy region, troops repel an attack by a Russian subversive reconnaissance group trying to break through the border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34637 views

A Russian subversive group attempted to infiltrate Ukrainian territory in Sumy region, but was repelled by Ukrainian forces, suffering losses in a battle that lasted more than an hour.

Yesterday, on February 3, in the Sumy sector, the Territorial Defense Forces defending the Northern Operational Zone prevented another attempt by an enemy subversive reconnaissance group to cross the state border of Ukraine. The battle lasted for an hour and a half, and the enemy suffered losses. This was reported by the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, UNN reports.

 Yesterday at 18:20 on the outskirts of Hlukhiv community, soldiers of one of the strongholds noticed the movement of an armed group of ten people. Immediately, Ukrainian soldiers started a small arms battle and called in anti-sabotage reserves from their battalion. A few minutes later, mortar launchers joined the battle, densely covering the place of concentration of the enemy forces with fire. 

 ," Nayev said.

Details

He added that the DRG, having suffered losses, changed their tactics, splitting into two groups, one of which evacuated the bodies of the killed and wounded. At that time, the group was covered by their artillery.

ImageImage

The second group attempted to bypass the stronghold from the side flank, where a Ukrainian counter-sabotage group had already arrived before the battle.

The valiant battle lasted for an hour and a half. Thanks to the skillful actions of the defenders of the Northern direction, the enemy was pushed far beyond the Ukrainian border. A low bow to every Ukrainian soldier who stands in defense of our independence and does everything possible to bring our glorious Victory closer. 

 ," Nayev added.

Recall

A spokesman for the State Border Guard Service reported that most attempts by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter Ukraine were recorded on the border with Russia in Sumy region, with some activity in Kharkiv region. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

