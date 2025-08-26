In Sumy region, three wounded due to morning Russian strike, some residents without electricity, communication disruptions

In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked the Shostka community in the morning, three people were wounded, some residents are without electricity, there are communication interruptions, said Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In the morning, the enemy again attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Shostka community. Three men aged 35, 44, and 48 were wounded. All were hospitalized, doctors are providing the necessary assistance. As a result of the strikes, part of Shostka region was left without electricity. Critical infrastructure is operating on backup power, there are communication interruptions. - Hryhorov wrote.

According to him, Invincibility Points have been deployed, and restoration work is underway.

