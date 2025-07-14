In Sumy region, the enemy attacked medics with a drone during the evacuation of a wounded person

A Russian drone attacked medics during the evacuation of a wounded person in Sumy region. This was reported by the head of the local OVA, Oleh Hryhorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, after the strike on civilians, when medics were providing assistance and evacuating the injured person, the enemy launched a repeated attack – this time on the emergency medical team.

They have an acute stress reaction. All injured are receiving the necessary medical care - noted Hryhorov.

He also said that in total, on July 13, as a result of Russian attacks in Sumy region, 9 people were injured and one person died.

"Shelling was recorded in a number of communities in the region. Civilians were wounded in Shostka, Seredyna-Buda, Sumy, and Novoslobidska communities," the head of the OVA stated.

Recall

On July 12, two people died in Sumy region as a result of shelling by Russian invaders. A fire also broke out in the residential sector of one of the communities.

Russian drones attacked Sumy region: two men injured