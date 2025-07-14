$41.820.00
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
06:39 PM • 6784 views
July 13, 06:45 AM • 25012 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 60045 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 83209 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 103583 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 98931 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 82857 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 224209 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 219884 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 167414 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

UNN Lite
In Sumy region, the enemy attacked medics with a drone during the evacuation of a wounded person

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

In Sumy region, a Russian drone attacked medics who were evacuating a wounded civilian. On July 13, nine people were injured and one died as a result of Russian attacks.

In Sumy region, the enemy attacked medics with a drone during the evacuation of a wounded person

A Russian drone attacked medics during the evacuation of a wounded person in Sumy region. This was reported by the head of the local OVA, Oleh Hryhorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, after the strike on civilians, when medics were providing assistance and evacuating the injured person, the enemy launched a repeated attack – this time on the emergency medical team.

They have an acute stress reaction. All injured are receiving the necessary medical care

- noted Hryhorov.

He also said that in total, on July 13, as a result of Russian attacks in Sumy region, 9 people were injured and one person died.

"Shelling was recorded in a number of communities in the region. Civilians were wounded in Shostka, Seredyna-Buda, Sumy, and Novoslobidska communities," the head of the OVA stated.

Recall

On July 12, two people died in Sumy region as a result of shelling by Russian invaders. A fire also broke out in the residential sector of one of the communities.

Russian drones attacked Sumy region: two men injured13.07.25, 04:16 • 3482 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Sumy Oblast
Shostka
