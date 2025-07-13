$41.820.00
Russian drones attacked Sumy region: two men injured

Kyiv • UNN

 214 views

On the evening of July 12, Russian drones attacked the Shostka community in Sumy Oblast, injuring two men born in 1968 and 1971. One of the victims is in serious condition with severe burns.

Russian drones attacked Sumy region: two men injured

On Saturday evening, July 12, Russia attacked the Shostka community of Sumy Oblast with drones, injuring two people. This was reported by UNN with reference to Oksana Tarasiuk, acting head of the Shostka RVA.

Details

According to her, the injured are two men born in 1968 and 1971.

Meanwhile, local public pages report that one of the victims is in serious condition – he has severe burns.

The information about the attack on the Shostka community was confirmed by the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Volodymyr Hryhorov. According to him, around 10:00 PM, the enemy launched a massive UAV strike on civilian infrastructure.

As a result of the attack, non-residential premises caught fire

- Hryhorov said.

He added that the consequences of the enemy strike are being clarified.

Recall

Earlier, in Sumy Oblast, two people died as a result of shelling, and a fire broke out in the residential sector. In the Velyka Chernechchyna старостат, two houses were burning, and two more were damaged.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Sumy Oblast
