In Sumy region, invaders attacked 50 settlements: a large-scale fire, one dead and one wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1042 views

In Sumy region, 167 shellings of 50 settlements were recorded, a 59-year-old man was killed and three civilians were wounded. As a result of a Russian UAV attack on a parking lot, a large-scale fire broke out, which was extinguished.

In Sumy region, invaders attacked 50 settlements: a large-scale fire, one dead and one wounded

According to the OVA, most shellings were recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts. Currently, a man is known to have died; there are wounded. Also, according to the State Emergency Service, due to a hit on a car park, rescuers had to fight a large-scale fire, UNN reports.

Details

As of the morning of September 28, according to official data, the Sumy region recorded the consequences of 167 shellings of 50 settlements in 20 territorial communities.

  • a 59-year-old man died, a 46-year-old man was wounded;
    • in the Velyka Pysarivka community, three civilians – men aged 32, 36, and 43 – were wounded as a result of an FPV drone attack;
      • most shellings were recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

        The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, MLRS, dropping VOGs from UAVs: Select file 10 KAB strikes

        - reports Sumy OVA.

        According to the State Emergency Service:

        as a result of the attack by Russian UAVs, a hit on a car park was recorded.

        As the agency writes, trucks with semi-trailers caught fire. Due to the rapid spread of the fire, active localization measures were necessary.

        Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the fire. Due to the threat of repeated strikes, work had to be periodically suspended. The fire was extinguished.

        Recall

        As a result of 727 attacks by the occupiers on 14 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region, eight people were injured.

        As a result of the night attack on the capital, six people were injured, five were hospitalized. Debris fell on residential buildings, a kindergarten, and caused fires.

        Also, according to official data, it is known that during September 27, the Russian army lost at least 1110 servicemen.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        SocietyWar in Ukraine
        Sumy Oblast
        State Emergency Service of Ukraine