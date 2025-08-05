$41.790.03
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying begins
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
In Sumy region, in fierce battles, HUR fighters destroyed eight companies of occupiers: 334 invaders were eliminated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 782 views

Fighters of the "Timur Special Unit" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stopped the advance of Russians in the Sumy direction. The enemy lost 334 soldiers killed and 550 wounded, and the supply of provisions and ammunition was disrupted.

In Sumy region, in fierce battles, HUR fighters destroyed eight companies of occupiers: 334 invaders were eliminated

In Sumy region, fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate defeated eight companies of Russian invaders. In fierce battles, the enemy lost 334 soldiers killed and 550 wounded, writes UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Fighters of the "Timur Special Unit" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine did not allow the Russians to advance in the Sumy direction. During the special operation, intelligence officers managed to enter the enemy's rear, clear the occupiers' positions and consolidate their gains

- the report says.

It is noted that the advance of the Russian invaders was stopped, and the supply of provisions and ammunition for the enemy group of troops was disrupted.

According to radio intercepts, soldiers of the Russian army, justifying themselves with far-fetched reasons, refused to storm positions in the area of responsibility of the "Timur Special Unit"

- the report says.

The video shows key fragments of the mission of Ukrainian intelligence officers:

  • rapid raids in the enemy's rear;
    • accurate work of artillerymen and grenade launchers;
      • elimination of occupiers by drops and accurate hits of FPV drones;
        • footage of close-range small arms combat.

          Total enemy losses: at least 334 killed, and more than 550 wounded

          - the intelligence officers reported.

          It is also reported that the operation was carried out by the forces of the units "Chimera", "Yunger", "Stugna", "Siberian Battalion", "Aratta", "1514", "Paragon", "Art Division", "First Line", "Raven Group" and "6th Special Action Detachment", which are part of the "Timur Special Unit" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

          Addition

          The Center for Countering Disinformation reported that the Defense Forces are demonstrating success and continuing active operations against Russian troops in the Sumy region.

          The Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defense Forces liberated the border village of Kindrativka in the Sumy region, which was previously occupied by the Russians.

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          War
          Sumy Oblast
          The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
          Ukraine