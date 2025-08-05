In Sumy region, in fierce battles, HUR fighters destroyed eight companies of occupiers: 334 invaders were eliminated

In Sumy region, fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate defeated eight companies of Russian invaders. In fierce battles, the enemy lost 334 soldiers killed and 550 wounded, writes UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Fighters of the "Timur Special Unit" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine did not allow the Russians to advance in the Sumy direction. During the special operation, intelligence officers managed to enter the enemy's rear, clear the occupiers' positions and consolidate their gains - the report says.

It is noted that the advance of the Russian invaders was stopped, and the supply of provisions and ammunition for the enemy group of troops was disrupted.

According to radio intercepts, soldiers of the Russian army, justifying themselves with far-fetched reasons, refused to storm positions in the area of responsibility of the "Timur Special Unit" - the report says.

The video shows key fragments of the mission of Ukrainian intelligence officers:

rapid raids in the enemy's rear;

accurate work of artillerymen and grenade launchers;

elimination of occupiers by drops and accurate hits of FPV drones;

footage of close-range small arms combat.

Total enemy losses: at least 334 killed, and more than 550 wounded - the intelligence officers reported.

It is also reported that the operation was carried out by the forces of the units "Chimera", "Yunger", "Stugna", "Siberian Battalion", "Aratta", "1514", "Paragon", "Art Division", "First Line", "Raven Group" and "6th Special Action Detachment", which are part of the "Timur Special Unit" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Addition

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported that the Defense Forces are demonstrating success and continuing active operations against Russian troops in the Sumy region.

The Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defense Forces liberated the border village of Kindrativka in the Sumy region, which was previously occupied by the Russians.