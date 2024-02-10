In Sumy region, 60 explosions from enemy mortars, artillery and MLRS were recorded at night and in the morning

At night and in the morning, the Russians fired 9 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. There were 60 explosions from mortars, artillery and MLRS. Khotyn, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports .

Details

They came under fire:

Shalyhyne community: mortar shelling from the territory of rF (2 explosions).

Khotyn community: the enemy fired from a mortar (12 explosions).

Esman community: shelling was recorded (22 explosions).

Seredyna-Budska community: Russians attacked with mortars (17 explosions) and MLRS (7 explosions).

