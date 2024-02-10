In Sumy region, 60 explosions from enemy mortars, artillery and MLRS were recorded at night and in the morning
In the Sumy region of Ukraine, 60 explosions from Russian mortars, artillery and MLRS were recorded at night and in the morning in 5 settlements.
At night and in the morning, the Russians fired 9 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. There were 60 explosions from mortars, artillery and MLRS. Khotyn, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports .
Details
They came under fire:
- Shalyhyne community: mortar shelling from the territory of rF (2 explosions).
- Khotyn community: the enemy fired from a mortar (12 explosions).
- Esman community: shelling was recorded (22 explosions).
- Seredyna-Budska community: Russians attacked with mortars (17 explosions) and MLRS (7 explosions).
