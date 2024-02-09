Air strike in Sumy region: : Russians hit agricultural company's workshop, killing three and wounding four workers

An air strike in Sumy region killed at least three people and injured four. It is noted that one of the bombs launched by the Russians hit the workshop of an agricultural company. The rubble is being cleared. All necessary services are working at the site. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine , UNN reported.

In the afternoon, the enemy launched 7 guided aerial bombs at Sumy district. In one of the villages, it hit the workshop of an agricultural company. The dead and wounded are civilian employees of the company. Police and rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. - the SES said in a statement.

Details

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the workshop of an agricultural company was destroyed by Russian airstrikes. There is also significant damage to residential buildings that were hit.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported, citing the data of the prosecutor's office, that two people were killed and four others were injured as a result of the dropping of 7 Russian bombs in Sumy region.