Air strike in Sumy region: : Russians hit agricultural company's workshop, killing three and wounding four workers

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107872 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115889 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158492 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161579 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 260252 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175867 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166650 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148510 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231748 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113139 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 58384 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 66167 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 64961 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 43938 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 56272 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 260252 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231748 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217364 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242904 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229343 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 107872 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 83163 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 88401 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114991 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115797 views
Air strike in Sumy region: : Russians hit agricultural company's workshop, killing three and wounding four workers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29440 views

Three civilians were killed and four injured in a Russian airstrike on an agricultural company's shop in Sumy region of Ukraine.

An air strike in Sumy region killed at least three people and injured four. It is noted that one of the bombs launched by the Russians hit the workshop of an agricultural company. The rubble is being cleared. All necessary services are working at the site.  This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine , UNN reported.

In the afternoon, the enemy launched 7 guided aerial bombs at Sumy district. In one of the villages, it hit the workshop of an agricultural company. The dead and wounded are civilian employees of the company. Police and rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

- the SES said in a statement.

Details

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the workshop of an agricultural company was destroyed by Russian airstrikes. There is also significant damage to residential buildings that were hit.   

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported, citing the data of the prosecutor's office, that two people were killed and four others were injured as a result of the dropping of 7 Russian bombs in Sumy region.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
sumySums

