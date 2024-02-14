In Sumy, a patrol policeman on duty became an obstetrician's assistant

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 65155 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116857 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121983 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164026 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164881 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266961 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176747 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166816 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148593 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237209 views

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 85330 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 63034 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 98812 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 60178 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 41508 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266953 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237201 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222559 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248017 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234216 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116843 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100140 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100594 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117120 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117780 views
In Sumy, a patrol policeman on duty became an obstetrician's assistant

In Sumy, a patrol policeman on duty became an obstetrician's assistant

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38727 views

A patrol policeman in Sumy helped give birth to a girl after he was called to help a woman in labor who refused medical assistance.

In Sumy, patrol policeman Dmytro Zuenko, while on duty, became an assistant obstetrician and helped give birth to a girl. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details  

The agency said that the 33-year-old woman began to have active contractions. But she wouldn't let doctors come to her, so they called 102 for help.

Patrolman Dmytro Zuenko did not hesitate to become an assistant, helping to persuade the frightened woman to deliver the baby.

Within 15 minutes, a healthy baby girl was born. Absolutely atypical task  will be remembered for a lifetime

the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
Image

25.02.23, 10:32 • 2233683 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealthUNN Lite
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

