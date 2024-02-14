In Sumy, a patrol policeman on duty became an obstetrician's assistant
Kyiv • UNN
A patrol policeman in Sumy helped give birth to a girl after he was called to help a woman in labor who refused medical assistance.
In Sumy, patrol policeman Dmytro Zuenko, while on duty, became an assistant obstetrician and helped give birth to a girl. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The agency said that the 33-year-old woman began to have active contractions. But she wouldn't let doctors come to her, so they called 102 for help.
Patrolman Dmytro Zuenko did not hesitate to become an assistant, helping to persuade the frightened woman to deliver the baby.
Within 15 minutes, a healthy baby girl was born. Absolutely atypical task will be remembered for a lifetime