In Sumy, a patrol policeman on duty became an obstetrician's assistant

In Sumy, patrol policeman Dmytro Zuenko, while on duty, became an assistant obstetrician and helped give birth to a girl. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency said that the 33-year-old woman began to have active contractions. But she wouldn't let doctors come to her, so they called 102 for help.

Patrolman Dmytro Zuenko did not hesitate to become an assistant, helping to persuade the frightened woman to deliver the baby.