In Sumy, a local resident was injured and a house was damaged by a drone attack

A civilian was injured in Sumy as a result of an enemy drone strike. This was reported by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, UNN reports.

Today, terrorist forces shelled Sumy. According to the information, many windows were blown out of a high-rise building.

Therefore, all relevant services are working on the spot to eliminate the consequences of the occupiers' attack.

Unfortunately, a man was injured and is being treated by doctors.

Recently, we were informed that there was an explosion in Sumy.

