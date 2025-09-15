$41.280.03
753mm
In Sumy, a 29-year-old woman was injured by falling debris from an enemy UAV

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

A 29-year-old woman was injured by debris during the downing of an enemy drone in Sumy. The victim is currently in the hospital under the supervision of doctors.

In Sumy, a 29-year-old woman was injured by falling debris from an enemy UAV

In Sumy, a 29-year-old woman was injured by debris while an enemy drone was being shot down. The victim is in the hospital, writes UNN with reference to the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar.

Today, during the downing of one of the enemy UAVs on the territory of our community, a 29-year-old woman was injured by debris. The victim is currently in the hospital under the supervision of doctors.

- the message says.

Addition

Russian invaders attacked Sumy region with drones and KABs. As a result, three people died and five were injured. Shelling was recorded in 42 settlements of 16 communities.

Pavlo Zinchenko

