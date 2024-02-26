In South Korea, doctors on strike may lose their medical license

In South Korea, more than 9,000 doctors have stopped working in protest. If they don't return to work by March, their medical licenses will be in jeopardy, warns the deputy health minister, Yonhap writes, according to UNN.

The government said it will not prosecute the trainee doctors if they return to work by Thursday.

The chaos in the hospitals is exacerbated by the fact that fellow doctors are joining the collective action to try to compensate for the absence of trainee doctors on vacation.

South Korea is pushing to increase the number of freshmen to address the shortage of doctors, especially in rural areas and in major fields of medicine such as high-risk surgery, pediatrics, obstetrics, and emergency medicine.

Doctors, however, argue that the government should focus on protecting them from malpractice lawsuits and improving compensation to encourage more doctors to work in such unpopular areas.

