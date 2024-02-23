Medical staff strike in South Korea due to the announcement of a reform aimed at changing the number of doctors

To cope with the protests, South Korean hospitals are extending their working hours, and the country's Ministry of Health announced on Friday that it will fully allow telemedicine services in all clinics. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters and KBS Radio.

Due to the highest level of crisis in South Korea's healthcare system, a massive protest by doctors against the government's plan to increase enrollment in medical courses, and the dismissal of a third of the country's young doctors, the working hours of public healthcare facilities in South Korea will be extended as much as possible. The South Korean Ministry of Health also announced on Friday, February 23, that it will allow full-scale telemedicine services in all hospitals and clinics to overcome the consequences of the situation.

The work of state medical institutions will be maximized - said Prime Minister Han Dak-soo at a meeting on disaster relief.

The official noted that such hospitals will remain open longer, as well as on weekends and holidays, to cope with overcrowding.

On the fourth day of the lockdown, the Ministry of Health announced that it was allowing all hospitals and clinics to offer telemedicine services, such as consultations and prescriptions, which had been available only in limited quantities until now.

In early March, emergency centers will be set up in four regions. They are designed to coordinate the transportation and relocation of seriously ill and emergency patients.

