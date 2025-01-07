In South Korea, court extends arrest warrant for Yoon Seok-yol

South Korea has extended the arrest warrant for Yoon Seok-young at the request of investigators from the Criminal Investigation Service of high-ranking officials, UNN reports citing DW.

Details

A Seoul court has extended the arrest warrant for ousted South Korean President Yun Seok-yol. The decision was made at the request of investigators from the High Level Criminal Investigation Service. The previous term of the warrant expired on January 6.

On January 3, investigators tried to detain Yun at his residence, but security guards prevented them. After that, hundreds of people - supporters and opponents of the ousted president - gathered outside the residence. Critics accuse Yun of turning his residence into a "fortress": barbed wire and barricades made of cars were installed around the building.

Yun Seok-yol found himself at the center of a political scandal after he imposed martial law in the country on December 3, which many consider an attempt to suppress the political opposition. The National Assembly revoked the decision and voted to impeach the president.

Recall

South Korea's anti-corruption agency has entered the residence of former President Yun Seok-yol to arrest him. The arrest warrant was issued over an attempt to impose martial law last month.