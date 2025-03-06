In South Korea, a fighter jet accidentally dropped bombs on the suburbs of Seoul: at least 15 people were injured
Kyiv • UNN
The KF-16 fighter jet accidentally dropped MK-82 bombs on the suburbs of Seoul during training, injuring 15 people. The incident occurred in the city of Pocheon, damaging two houses and a church.
In South Korea, during exercises, a fighter jet accidentally dropped several bombs on residential areas near Seoul. As a result of the incident, at least 15 people were injured. This was reported by The Independent, writes UNN.
Details
At least 15 people were injured after a mistake occurred during joint military exercises between the US and South Korea, when a South Korean fighter jet dropped bombs on a residential area near Seoul in the city of Pocheon.
The South Korean Air Force reported that a mistake occurred, causing a KF-16 fighter jet to accidentally drop 8 MK-82 bombs outside the training zone. The aircraft did not intend to drop munitions in a residential area. The military has begun an investigation into the incident and apologized for the damage caused to civilians.
Rescuers stated that two people with serious injuries were taken to the hospital, while others sustained minor injuries. The number of injured is expected to increase. Among the injured were two foreigners. A total of 72 rescuers and 33 units of equipment are on site to provide assistance and check the area for unexploded munitions.
The bombs damaged two houses and a church in the city of Pocheon, located about 43 km north of Seoul. According to fire services, the explosion occurred around 10 a.m. local time.
Supplement
Residents of the region have repeatedly protested against the dangers posed by nearby military training grounds and expressed concerns about possible incidents during exercises.
In response to the incident, the South Korean Ministry of Defense confirmed that joint military exercises between South Korea and the US are ongoing in the region, aimed at preparing for potential threats, including from North Korea, which is actively cooperating with Russia.
DPRK suspected of preparing to send additional troops to Russia, Seoul says24.01.25, 11:28 • 30532 views