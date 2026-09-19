In Sloviansk, three people were injured as a result of an airstrike — the State Emergency Service

As a result of an airstrike on Sloviansk, three people were injured and a local enterprise was damaged. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

In Sloviansk, three people were injured as a result of an airstrike. The roof of a building caught fire on the premises of a local enterprise. Emergency responders contained the fire over an area of 600 sq. m, but firefighting was suspended due to the threat of repeated shelling - the statement said.

In Kramatorsk district, Russian shelling caused a fire in an apartment and on the balcony of a nine-story building.

We remind you

In Balakliia, Kharkiv region, 4 people were killed and another 4 were injured as a result of two attacks by Russian drones.