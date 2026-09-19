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In Sloviansk, three people were injured as a result of an airstrike — the State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

In Sloviansk, an airstrike injured three people and caused a fire at an enterprise. An apartment caught fire in Kramatorsk district.

In Sloviansk, three people were injured as a result of an airstrike — the State Emergency Service

As a result of an airstrike on Sloviansk, three people were injured and a local enterprise was damaged. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports. 

Details 

In Sloviansk, three people were injured as a result of an airstrike. The roof of a building caught fire on the premises of a local enterprise. Emergency responders contained the fire over an area of 600 sq. m, but firefighting was suspended due to the threat of repeated shelling

- the statement said. 

In Kramatorsk district, Russian shelling caused a fire in an apartment and on the balcony of a nine-story building.

We remind you 

In Balakliia, Kharkiv region, 4 people were killed  and another 4 were injured as a result of two attacks by Russian drones. 

Stepan Haftko

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