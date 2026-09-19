In Sloviansk, three people were injured as a result of an airstrike — the State Emergency Service
Kyiv • UNN
In Sloviansk, an airstrike injured three people and caused a fire at an enterprise. An apartment caught fire in Kramatorsk district.
As a result of an airstrike on Sloviansk, three people were injured and a local enterprise was damaged. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.
Details
In Sloviansk, three people were injured as a result of an airstrike. The roof of a building caught fire on the premises of a local enterprise. Emergency responders contained the fire over an area of 600 sq. m, but firefighting was suspended due to the threat of repeated shelling
In Kramatorsk district, Russian shelling caused a fire in an apartment and on the balcony of a nine-story building.
We remind you
In Balakliia, Kharkiv region, 4 people were killed and another 4 were injured as a result of two attacks by Russian drones.