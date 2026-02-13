In six communities, teachers' salaries were delayed due to technical reasons - Lisovyi

In a number of Ukrainian communities, teachers did not receive a salary supplement due to technical reasons. The problem will be resolved in the near future. This was announced by the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

We know that across the country, in six out of 1450 communities, salaries have not been paid on time, or have not been paid with a supplement. These are mostly technical reasons, and teachers have been informed about this. The problem will be resolved at the community level, as it is their responsibility, in the near future. - emphasized the official.

Separately, Oksen Lisovyi drew attention to the situation with allowances in general and secondary education institutions.

In 79% of communities, if we are talking about general and secondary education institutions, we record a decrease in the prestige allowance by 10% or more, which to some extent negates the increase in salary. - emphasized the Minister of Education.

Recall

In Ukraine, the procedure for physical identification of pensioners has been restored, which caused discussions due to the suspension of payments to hundreds of thousands of people. This procedure, which was in effect before the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to prevent fraud and double payments, especially for those in occupied territories or abroad.