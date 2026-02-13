$42.990.04
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 14304 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 24691 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
08:10 AM • 23583 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
07:58 AM • 21534 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 34560 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 57881 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 40505 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 55378 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 36373 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
In six communities, teachers' salaries were delayed due to technical reasons - Lisovyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi announced that teachers in six communities did not receive their salary supplements due to technical reasons. The problem will be resolved at the community level in the near future.

In six communities, teachers' salaries were delayed due to technical reasons - Lisovyi

In a number of Ukrainian communities, teachers did not receive a salary supplement due to technical reasons. The problem will be resolved in the near future. This was announced by the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

We know that across the country, in six out of 1450 communities, salaries have not been paid on time, or have not been paid with a supplement. These are mostly technical reasons, and teachers have been informed about this. The problem will be resolved at the community level, as it is their responsibility, in the near future.

 - emphasized the official.

Separately, Oksen Lisovyi drew attention to the situation with allowances in general and secondary education institutions.

In 79% of communities, if we are talking about general and secondary education institutions, we record a decrease in the prestige allowance by 10% or more, which to some extent negates the increase in salary.

 - emphasized the Minister of Education.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEconomyEducation
Retirement age
War in Ukraine
Oksen Lisovyi
Verkhovna Rada