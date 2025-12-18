In Simferopol, under the guise of reconstructing Gagarin Park, a massive destruction of green spaces has begun. As reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" with reference to its own sources and the project "Crimea.Realities", the felled trees are being turned into building materials and fuel for the needs of the Russian army at the front, writes UNN.

Details

According to local residents, a real "logging site" has been set up in the city's largest recreation area. Straight tree trunks are selected for the construction of dugouts, and the rest of the wood is sawn into firewood.

Thus, the occupation administration of Simferopol is trying to demonstrate loyalty to the Russian military leadership, covering up corruption schemes during the reconstruction.

Destruction of the city's ecosystem

In addition to military needs, logging clears areas for commercial facilities – new cafes and attractions. City residents note that the park, which was considered the "green lungs" of Simferopol, is rapidly losing its appearance due to chaotic development with high-rise buildings and entertainment venues.

Under the guise of the ongoing reconstruction of Gagarin Park, a real logging site has been set up here. Straight tree trunks are used for logs for dugouts, the rest – for firewood. The top officials of the Russian authorities in Simferopol thus earn gratitude and medals from the Russian military, which they use as an indulgence to cover up their corrupt activities, while Simferopol residents lose the green lungs of the city. At the same time, they are clearing space for new cafes and attractions. Soon, little will remain of Gagarin Park – part of it has been built up with high-rise buildings, the rest is being filled with attractions, cafes, children's and sports grounds, paths, monuments, and there is no longer any room for trees – said a local resident.

Due to the actions of the occupation authorities, the park area is gradually turning into a built-up area, where concrete platforms and commercial facilities are appearing instead of natural landscapes.

