The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 22402 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 21094 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38493 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 30168 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17583 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18423 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13883 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28490 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11640 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 4762 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 4112 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 9806 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7496 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 4676 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38493 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28490 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37711 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33535 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59454 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7530 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61493 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43288 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41338 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47524 views
In Simferopol, green spaces are being destroyed under the guise of reconstructing Gagarin Park: timber is being sent to the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3452 views

Mass destruction of green spaces is taking place in Simferopol. The felled trees are being used as building materials and fuel for the needs of the Russian army at the front, as well as for clearing sites for commercial facilities.

In Simferopol, green spaces are being destroyed under the guise of reconstructing Gagarin Park: timber is being sent to the front

In Simferopol, under the guise of reconstructing Gagarin Park, a massive destruction of green spaces has begun. As reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" with reference to its own sources and the project "Crimea.Realities", the felled trees are being turned into building materials and fuel for the needs of the Russian army at the front, writes UNN.

Details

According to local residents, a real "logging site" has been set up in the city's largest recreation area. Straight tree trunks are selected for the construction of dugouts, and the rest of the wood is sawn into firewood. 

In Crimea, discontent is growing over privileges for participants of the "SVO" and their families - ATESH17.12.25, 14:57 • 2747 views

Thus, the occupation administration of Simferopol is trying to demonstrate loyalty to the Russian military leadership, covering up corruption schemes during the reconstruction.

Destruction of the city's ecosystem

In addition to military needs, logging clears areas for commercial facilities – new cafes and attractions. City residents note that the park, which was considered the "green lungs" of Simferopol, is rapidly losing its appearance due to chaotic development with high-rise buildings and entertainment venues.

Under the guise of the ongoing reconstruction of Gagarin Park, a real logging site has been set up here. Straight tree trunks are used for logs for dugouts, the rest – for firewood. The top officials of the Russian authorities in Simferopol thus earn gratitude and medals from the Russian military, which they use as an indulgence to cover up their corrupt activities, while Simferopol residents lose the green lungs of the city. At the same time, they are clearing space for new cafes and attractions. Soon, little will remain of Gagarin Park – part of it has been built up with high-rise buildings, the rest is being filled with attractions, cafes, children's and sports grounds, paths, monuments, and there is no longer any room for trees 

– said a local resident.

Due to the actions of the occupation authorities, the park area is gradually turning into a built-up area, where concrete platforms and commercial facilities are appearing instead of natural landscapes.

Occupiers are selling land on Ai-Petri - CNS18.12.25, 04:48 • 13017 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Crimea