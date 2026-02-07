In Russia's Belgorod, power went out after strikes on a thermal power plant and a substation: the city is experiencing a blackout

In Belgorod, on the evening of February 7, large-scale power outages were recorded after a series of powerful explosions. According to local sources, key energy infrastructure facilities were hit, which led to power outages in residential areas and the cessation of water supply in several districts of the city. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to eyewitnesses and monitoring channels, at least two missile hits were recorded on the territory of the Belgorod electric substation. In addition, the Luch thermal power plant, which is one of the main sources of heat and energy supply for the city, was attacked. As a result of the hits, fires broke out at the facilities, and the sky over the city was covered with thick smoke.

Immediately after the explosions, electricity disappeared in various districts of Belgorod and nearby settlements. Local residents also complain about the lack of internet and interruptions in mobile communications. Russian publics are spreading videos of the moments of the strikes, which show bright flashes in the area of energy facilities.

Government reaction and deployment of heating points

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of the Belgorod region, confirmed the damage to energy infrastructure and the seriousness of the destruction. Due to the lack of heating and low air temperature in the city, two heating points were urgently opened for residents of de-energized houses. Currently, energy workers are trying to reconnect some consumers to backup lines, but the situation remains difficult.

Against the background of restoration work in Belgorod, a missile danger was announced again, which forced repair crews to suspend their activities.

