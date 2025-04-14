In Russian Arkhangelsk, 4 cars of security forces were destroyed: GUR showed footage

Four vehicles of security forces were destroyed in Arkhangelsk, Russia, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Monday in social networks, UNN writes.

Details

"On April 12, 2025, a fire broke out in Arkhangelsk, Russia, on the territory of the regional department of internal affairs on Popova Street, 57 - four departmental GAZelle-type vans were destroyed," the GUR reported.

As the intelligence service indicated, the fire spread from the cars to the administration building. "The devastating fire is another act of disobedience to the Kremlin regime and its security forces, which, in particular, ensure forced mobilization to wage a criminal war against Ukraine," the GUR said.

"There are more and more people who realize the need for direct action inside the aggressor state - the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine directs them on the true, effective and helpful path. We thank the brave people who have chosen to fight against evil. Resistance to the Putin regime will continue!" - emphasized in intelligence.

"Kadyrovites" in an armored vehicle took off in the air in Melitopol: footage from the DIU