Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
In Russia, the roof of a workshop at the Motorinvest plant collapsed - people were found under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

"Motorinvest" is a Russian car assembly plant in the Lipetsk region, which has been operating since 2014.

In Russia, the roof of a workshop at the Motorinvest plant collapsed - people were found under the rubble

On Thursday, February 19, the roof of a workshop at the Motorinvest plant collapsed in Russia's Lipetsk region. Five people were pulled from under the rubble, and information about their condition is being clarified. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

According to preliminary information, the cause of the collapse was the accumulation of snow on the workshop roof. Rescuers continue search and rescue operations, said Lipetsk region governor Igor Artamonov.

Local publics write that it is about a welding shop - it was opened in December 2025. Up to 15 people may remain under the rubble.

Motorinvest is a Russian car assembly enterprise in the Lipetsk region, operating since 2014. Since September 2022, the enterprise has been producing Chinese electric vehicles under the Evolute brand.

Recently, SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. As a result of the attack, a fire was recorded at the oil transshipment complex.

Yevhen Ustimenko

