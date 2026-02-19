In Russia, the roof of a workshop at the Motorinvest plant collapsed - people were found under the rubble

On Thursday, February 19, the roof of a workshop at the Motorinvest plant collapsed in Russia's Lipetsk region. Five people were pulled from under the rubble, and information about their condition is being clarified. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

According to preliminary information, the cause of the collapse was the accumulation of snow on the workshop roof. Rescuers continue search and rescue operations, said Lipetsk region governor Igor Artamonov.

Local publics write that it is about a welding shop - it was opened in December 2025. Up to 15 people may remain under the rubble.

Motorinvest is a Russian car assembly enterprise in the Lipetsk region, operating since 2014. Since September 2022, the enterprise has been producing Chinese electric vehicles under the Evolute brand.

