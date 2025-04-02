In Russia, a man was sentenced to prison for lighting a cigarette from the Eternal Flame
A resident of the Sverdlovsk region was sentenced to 3 years in a strict regime colony for lighting a cigarette from the Eternal Flame. The man was found guilty of rehabilitating Nazism.
In Russia, the court delivered a verdict in the criminal case of a 46-year-old man who lit a cigarette from the Eternal Flame. The defendant, Andriy Glazachev, was sentenced to 3 years in a maximum security colony.
A resident of the city of Revda, Sverdlovsk region of Russia, who lit a cigarette from the Eternal Flame, was found guilty of rehabilitating Nazism.
The case against the man was opened because on the evening of July 30, 2024, he lit a cigarette from the Eternal Flame and, being drunk, sat on the pedestal of the memorial complex in Victory Park in the city of Revda.
The defendant explained that he was drunk and wanted to smoke, but he did not have any matches with him, and the lighter did not work.
The court sentenced the guilty person to three years of imprisonment in a strict regime correctional colony, with deprivation of the right to engage in activities related to the placement of other materials, including on the Internet, for two years.
The court also noted that Glazachev had already been convicted, and he was also accused of repeated violations of restrictions established within the framework of administrative supervision after his release from prison.
