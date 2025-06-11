In Russia, a factory that produced explosives for the Russian army has suspended operations - CCD

In Russia, the Tambov Powder Plant, which is one of the key facilities of the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state, has suspended its work. In particular, this enterprise produces explosives for the Russian army, reported the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko, writes UNN.

The Tambov Powder Plant of the Russian Federation has been attacked not for the first time. Now it is pausing its work. It is one of the key facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex involved in the war against Ukraine. - Kovalenko said.

Kovalenko added that the facility produces powders used for various types of small arms, artillery and rocket systems. It also produces colloxylin, which is used in the creation of explosives and other specialized products.

The company is one of the main suppliers of explosive materials for the Russian army. With the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, production at the plant has increased significantly. - explained the head of the CPD.

In Russian Kotovsk explosions are heard, probably due to a drone attack on the Tambov Powder Plant. Local residents report sounds of explosions and sirens.

