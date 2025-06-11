In Russia, a factory that produced explosives for the Russian army has suspended operations - CCD

$41.560.06
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
07:03 AM • 7372 views

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Exclusive
07:00 AM • 15396 views

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 23357 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

Exclusive
June 10, 05:49 PM • 29547 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM • 58892 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM • 48613 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 10, 02:41 PM • 54010 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
June 10, 01:58 PM • 62195 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
June 10, 01:21 PM • 50345 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

June 10, 01:16 PM • 46035 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims and wounded has increased, children among the victims

June 10, 11:13 PM • 18063 views

In Irpen, a restaurant administrator was punished for Russian music

June 10, 11:45 PM • 20437 views

Greta Thunberg accused Israel of kidnapping her in international waters and responded to Trump's criticism

June 11, 12:43 AM • 16621 views

In Sumy, vandals damaged the Alley of Fame, depicting the symbol "Z" on a banner

June 11, 01:47 AM • 22090 views

NATO seeks to include funds for Ukraine in new spending target - Bloomberg

06:12 AM • 14893 views
Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 23357 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM • 58867 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 268518 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 246560 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 251492 views
Donald Trump

Ihor Terekhov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Ukraine

Kharkiv

United States

Kyiv

California

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM • 20193 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 31314 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM • 58900 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 42281 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 78016 views
Shahed-136

Nord Stream 2

Tesla Model Y

Kalibr (missile family)

S-400 missile system

In Russia, a factory that produced explosives for the Russian army has suspended operations - CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

The Tambov Powder Plant, a key object of the Russian military-industrial complex, has suspended operations after attacks. The company is the main supplier of explosive materials for the Russian army.

In Russia, a factory that produced explosives for the Russian army has suspended operations - CCD

In Russia, the Tambov Powder Plant, which is one of the key facilities of the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state, has suspended its work. In particular, this enterprise produces explosives for the Russian army, reported the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko, writes UNN.

The Tambov Powder Plant of the Russian Federation has been attacked not for the first time. Now it is pausing its work. It is one of the key facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex involved in the war against Ukraine.

- Kovalenko said.

Kovalenko added that the facility produces powders used for various types of small arms, artillery and rocket systems. It also produces colloxylin, which is used in the creation of explosives and other specialized products.

The company is one of the main suppliers of explosive materials for the Russian army. With the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, production at the plant has increased significantly.

- explained the head of the CPD.

In Russian Kotovsk explosions are heard, probably due to a drone attack on the Tambov Powder Plant. Local residents report sounds of explosions and sirens.

A large-scale fire broke out at a bitumen plant in Russia: a drone attack is reported07.06.25, 17:18 • 4706 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarNews of the World
Ukraine
Tesla
