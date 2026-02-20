In Rivne region, a man stabbed a demobilized soldier several times and slashed the tires of his car

In a village in Rivne region, a man, after an argument, inflicted at least three stab wounds to the chest, torso, and shoulder of a demobilized serviceman. The attacker, who is also AWOL, was detained and taken into custody, UNN reports with reference to the Rivne Oblast police.

Details

The incident occurred in the village of Klevan around 01:30. According to the investigation, a 43-year-old man, who is AWOL, together with a 36-year-old demobilized serviceman and an acquaintance, were drinking alcoholic beverages at the older man's residence. During the gathering, a scuffle broke out between the men, which later escalated into a fight on the street.

During the conflict, the homeowner inflicted at least three stab wounds to the chest, torso, and shoulder of the 36-year-old man. After that, the victims tried to escape by car, but the attacker slashed the tires with a knife. Despite this, they managed to reach one of the village streets, where a concerned local resident noticed the wounded man and took him to the hospital.

Doctors operated on the 36-year-old serviceman, who was released from captivity in May last year. His life is currently not in danger.

Law enforcement officers promptly identified and detained the attacker. During a personal search, two folding knives were found on the man. During a search at his place of residence, police also seized a smoke grenade, an artillery shell, a grenade fuse with an electric detonator, a detonator delay, an imitation anti-personnel mine, 18 bullets of various calibers, eight ammunition rounds, and two cartridges.

Investigators informed the detainee of the suspicion. The court chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention for 60 days without the right to bail.

