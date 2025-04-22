$41.380.02
Exclusives
In Rivne region, a driver will be tried who hit a stroller with a baby in January

Kyiv

 • 3360 views

In Rivne region, a driver will appear in court for running over a stroller with a baby in January. The child died in intensive care, the driver admits guilt and is in custody.

In Rivne region, a driver will be tried who ran over a mother with a stroller in January, resulting in the death of an infant. This is reported by the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

"In Varash, a driver who hit a stroller with a baby will be tried," the prosecutor's office reports.

According to the information, prosecutors of the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office sent an indictment to the court against a resident of Varash, who is accused of violating traffic safety rules, which caused the death of an infant (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The driver is currently in custody. He pleads guilty and claims to sincerely repent.

In particular, he faces imprisonment for up to 8 years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to 3 years.

Let us remind you

At the end of January 21, in the Rivne region, in the city of Varash, a 49-year-old driver of a "Dacia" car ran over a mother with a child in a stroller. The infant fell out of the stroller from the impact. The child was hospitalized in intensive care. However, the baby, who was only a month old, could not be saved.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Rivne Oblast
