In Rivne, a 14-year-old teenager stole a car and gave chase to the police
Kyiv • UNN
In Rivne, a teenager stole a Mitsubishi Pajero and fled from the police, creating accidents. The boy admitted that he had found the car with the keys inside in the village of Shubkiv and decided to go for a drive.
In Rivne, a 14-year-old teenager stole an SUV and fled from law enforcement in it. This was reported by the Patrol Police, according to UNN.
Yesterday morning, we noticed a Mitsubishi Pajero that ran over a curbstone and, seeing a police car, started running away
The inspectors broadcast the information on the radio and began the pursuit. It is noted that the driver ignored the demands to stop, violated traffic rules and created emergency situations.
A little later , he hit a road sign and ran out of the car, and then fled on foot, but was detained by law enforcement officers.
The guy admitted that the car was not his - he found it in the village of Shubkiv, Rivne region, with the keys inside and decided to drive it
Juvenile police and an investigative team were called to the scene.
