In response to the Kremlin's threats, Rheinmetall said that their plants in Ukraine are well protected
The German concern Rheinmetall has announced the reliable protection of its production facilities in Ukraine in response to Russia's threats. The company plans to open four military plants, including the production of Lynx infantry fighting vehicles and air defense systems.
The German concern Rheinmetall, in response to Russia's threats that the military plant that opened in Ukraine in late October could be targeted for attacks, said that production is protected. This is reported by Voice of America, according to UNN.
Rheinmetall said that this is not the first such threat from Moscow and that its facilities in Ukraine are well protected.
In July 2024, Rheinmetall announced that it plans to open four military plants in Ukraine. The first plant intends to produce a batch of Lynx armored personnel carriers by the end of the year, with ten vehicles to be delivered initially. The plant also provides maintenance services, supporting both infantry and armored units.
Rheinmetall intends to open a second plant in the near future, said Armin Papperger, head of the German concern, adding that Rheinmetall also plans to open a powder plant, a tank ammunition plant, and to set up production of air defense systems in Ukraine.
