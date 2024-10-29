In response to the Kremlin's threats, Rheinmetall said that their plants in Ukraine are well protected

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 20684 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 114592 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 173160 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108872 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 345069 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174322 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145432 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196276 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125038 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108220 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+6°
1.4m/s
75%
Popular news

Slimming with Ozempic: less praiseworthy than dieting and sports

April 3, 05:26 PM • 10709 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 12052 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 12389 views

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM • 10993 views

In Myanmar, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,145, and there may be more

April 3, 06:00 PM • 9000 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 20683 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 88300 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 114585 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 173158 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 161344 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22641 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25306 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39197 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47730 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136266 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In response to the Kremlin's threats, Rheinmetall said that their plants in Ukraine are well protected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 51199 views

The German concern Rheinmetall has announced the reliable protection of its production facilities in Ukraine in response to Russia's threats. The company plans to open four military plants, including the production of Lynx infantry fighting vehicles and air defense systems.

In response to the Kremlin's threats, Rheinmetall said that their plants in Ukraine are well protected

The German concern Rheinmetall, in response to Russia's threats that the military plant that opened in Ukraine in late October could be targeted for attacks, said that production is protected. This is reported by Voice of America, according to UNN.

Details

Rheinmetall said that this is not the first such threat from Moscow and that its facilities in Ukraine are well protected.

In July 2024, Rheinmetall announced that it plans to open four military plants in Ukraine. The first plant intends to produce a batch of Lynx armored personnel carriers by the end of the year, with ten vehicles to be delivered initially. The plant also provides maintenance services, supporting both infantry and armored units.

AddendumAddendum

Rheinmetall intends to open a second plant in the near future, said Armin Papperger, head of the German concern, adding that Rheinmetall also plans to open a powder plant, a tank ammunition plant, and to set up production of air defense systems in Ukraine.

Rheinmetall CEO tells when Skynex and Skyranger systems will be in Ukraine26.10.24, 18:15 • 24075 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Rheinmetal
Germany
Ukraine
Brent
$69.72
Bitcoin
$82,906.40
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,117.99
Ethereum
$1,788.87