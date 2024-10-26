Rheinmetall CEO tells when Skynex and Skyranger systems will be in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Rheinmetall's CEO has announced that Skynex and Skyranger systems will be delivered to Ukraine in the near future. Two Skynex systems are already protecting a 16-kilometer section, and the company is also working on a mobile Skyranger system.
Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger expressed hope that Skynex and Skyranger systems will be in Ukraine in the near future. He said this in an interview during a telethon, UNN reports.
The first Skynex systems and hopefully in the near future Skyranger systems will also be in Ukraine. And we will be able to protect both the Ukrainian military and the Ukrainian people, and very importantly, the Ukrainian infrastructure
When asked what technologies Rheinmetall is currently offering, Papperger replied: "At the moment, we have Skynex systems, which is a weapon-based system used against drones. They are capable of attacking drones at a distance of 4 kilometers. Currently, Skynex systems protect a 16-kilometer area, two of which are in Ukraine. But you need more, and we are working on it".
He also said that the company is working on the Skyranger system.
It is based on transport, which makes it easy to move on the same front, and it has the ability to fire an artillery salvo. We also coordinate missile systems in combination with gun systems. Of course, you need much more
Addendum
The German manufacturer Rheinmetall has handed over another 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Deliveries will take place at the end of the third quarter of 2024.
As reported by Papperger, Rheinmetall is now on track to build a powder plant and ammunition factory in Ukraine. By the end of the year, Ukraine will have its first state-of-the-art Lynx infantry fighting vehicle.
