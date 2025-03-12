In response to the actions of the Russian Federation: Britain has revoked the accreditation of the Russian ambassador and his wife
Kyiv • UNN
Britain has withdrawn the accreditation of a Russian diplomat and his wife. This was in response to the persecution of British diplomats in Russia and the filing of unfounded accusations.
The United Kingdom has withdrawn the accreditation of a Russian diplomat and his wife in response to Russia's actions against British diplomats. This is stated in a statement by the British Foreign Office, writes UNN.
Details
It is noted that over the past twelve months, Russia has conducted an "increasingly aggressive and coordinated" campaign of harassment against British diplomats, making "malicious and completely unfounded accusations" regarding their work.
The British Foreign Office stressed that Russia's expulsion of a British diplomat and his wife this week is another escalation. The accusations against these individuals are completely false, fabricated to justify the increasing persecution of British diplomats.
The British Foreign Office believes it is obvious that Russia is actively trying to push the British Embassy in Moscow to close and ignores the dangerous escalatory consequences of its actions. They noted that the summoning of the Russian Ambassador to the British Foreign Office on Wednesday was a sign that London would not tolerate the intimidation of British Embassy staff and their families.
Therefore, we are taking immediate action in response by withdrawing the accreditation of a Russian diplomat and his wife.
The British Foreign Office added that any further actions by Russia will be seen as an escalation and will provoke an appropriate response.
Recall
On March 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry deprived two British diplomats of accreditation, accusing them of intelligence activities. Diplomats must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within two weeks.