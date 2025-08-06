In Poltava region, about two thousand subscribers were left without electricity due to an accident

In the Poltava region, due to a network accident, power was cut off in 10 settlements, leaving 1699 household subscribers without electricity. This was reported by the head of the Poltava OVA, Volodymyr Kohut, as reported by UNN.

According to JSC "Poltavaoblenergo", due to a network accident, power was cut off in 10 settlements of Lokhvytsia, Lubny, Pyriatyn, Hadiach, and Zinkiv communities. 185 legal entities and 1699 household subscribers were left without electricity. - Kohut reported.

According to the head of the OVA, specialist teams are already working to restore power supply.

