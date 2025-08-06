In Poltava region, about two thousand subscribers were left without electricity due to an accident
Kyiv • UNN
In Poltava region, 10 settlements were left without electricity due to a network accident. This affected 1699 household and 185 legal subscribers.
In the Poltava region, due to a network accident, power was cut off in 10 settlements, leaving 1699 household subscribers without electricity. This was reported by the head of the Poltava OVA, Volodymyr Kohut, as reported by UNN.
According to JSC "Poltavaoblenergo", due to a network accident, power was cut off in 10 settlements of Lokhvytsia, Lubny, Pyriatyn, Hadiach, and Zinkiv communities. 185 legal entities and 1699 household subscribers were left without electricity.
According to the head of the OVA, specialist teams are already working to restore power supply.
