Exclusive
01:18 PM
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
12:18 PM
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
10:55 AM
Rada increased defense spending
10:17 AM
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
July 31, 07:35 AM
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
July 30, 03:21 PM
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
July 30, 03:01 PM
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
July 30, 01:30 PM
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Bad weather in Kyiv region: power engineers restored electricity for 350,000 families

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

After severe bad weather on July 28-30, power engineers restored electricity for 350,000 families in the Kyiv region. 362 overhead lines and 1847 transformer substations were repaired.

Bad weather in Kyiv region: power engineers restored electricity for 350,000 families

In the Kyiv region, after severe bad weather, electricity was restored to 350,000 families, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Details

From July 28 to 30, severe bad weather raged in the Kyiv region. Thunderstorms and gusty winds caused line breaks and emergency power outages.

As reported by the company, in three days, energy workers managed to:

  • restore 362 overhead lines;
    • repair 1847 transformer substations;
      • restore electricity to 350,000 families in the region.

        As reported by the company, they continue to work on individual requests.

        Antonina Tumanova

        Society
        Kyiv Oblast
        DTEK