Bad weather in Kyiv region: power engineers restored electricity for 350,000 families

In the Kyiv region, after severe bad weather, electricity was restored to 350,000 families, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Details

From July 28 to 30, severe bad weather raged in the Kyiv region. Thunderstorms and gusty winds caused line breaks and emergency power outages.

Bad weather caused trouble in the capital: lightning caused a tree to catch fire, Lukyanivska metro station flooded

As reported by the company, in three days, energy workers managed to:

restore 362 overhead lines;

repair 1847 transformer substations;

restore electricity to 350,000 families in the region.

As reported by the company, they continue to work on individual requests.

Due to bad weather, power outages in seven regions