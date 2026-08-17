In Poland, two Ukrainian children attacked because they spoke Ukrainian; attackers are being sought, consulate says

In Poland, two more Ukrainians—minors—were attacked because they were speaking Ukrainian among themselves, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Gdańsk reported, noting that the police are already searching for the attackers, UNN writes.

Unfortunately, once again we are forced to state that an extremely unacceptable incident occurred involving minor children on August 14 of this year in a park near the railway station in the city of Bydgoszcz. Two minor Ukrainians, a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy who are brother and sister, were subjected to aggression by adults solely because they were speaking Ukrainian among themselves - the consulate reported.

​As noted, "the attackers (a man and a woman with a small dog) resorted not only to obscene abuse and threats of reprisal motivated by national intolerance, but also to physical violence. They twisted the child's arm, broke a toy drone, and threw the fragments at the boy, causing scratches."

​The Consulate General of Ukraine in Gdańsk, as reported, responded promptly to the incident and is keeping the case under special supervision.

The consuls remain in constant contact with the victims' mother, who has been provided with all necessary consular and legal support. A report regarding the attack has been filed, and the police are currently searching for the attackers. Most importantly, the children's physical health is not currently in danger, although they have suffered severe emotional distress - the consulate noted.

The diplomatic mission stated: "If you witnessed this incident, which occurred in the park near the station, or have any information about the individuals who committed it, we strongly urge you to contact the police immediately! Your testimony is extremely important to ensure that the offenders are found and receive fair punishment."

"​We strongly condemn any manifestations of xenophobia. Countering intolerance and ensuring the safety of Ukrainians will be among the key issues during a meeting planned in the coming days at the Consulate with the leadership of the Pomeranian Voivodeship, city mayors, and police commanders. We will not leave this case without an appropriate legal response," the statement said.

In Poland, three more Ukrainians were attacked, police are investigating the incident - media