In Poland, two Ukrainian children attacked because they spoke Ukrainian; attackers are being sought, consulate says

$44.710.0151.710.15
ukenru
09:35 AM • 1048 views
Two workshops destroyed, four damaged - General Staff confirms results of strike on Russian military-industrial complex plantPhoto
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 4206 views
How to prepare a child for school: psychologist names skills more important than reading and arithmetic
06:18 AM • 16104 views
Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region: a foreign vessel was damaged, 4 people injured
05:27 AM • 20377 views
EU is preparing its largest-ever sanctions package against Russia - Kallas
04:33 AM • 18543 views
The Ebola outbreak in the Congo has officially become the deadliest, surpassing the previous toll of 2,299 victims
04:21 AM • 23147 views
Actress Hayden Panettiere, former fiancée of Wladimir Klitschko, has died at the age of 36
August 17, 12:57 AM • 14704 views
Iran announced a $30,000 reward for the killing or capture of a U.S. servicemember
August 16, 06:07 PM • 34424 views
"Perhaps my last year in football" — Ronaldo makes a statement about ending his career
August 16, 03:22 PM • 36017 views
Sandbags removed from the monument to the Duke de Richelieu in OdesaPhotoVideo
August 16, 02:39 PM • 60548 views
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+28°
3m/s
36%
743mm
Popular news
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28060 views
Belgium has faced the largest forest fire in the history of recorded observationsAugust 17, 01:15 AM • 6846 views
Russia stole Ukraine’s idea for a marketplace for drones and weaponsAugust 17, 01:36 AM • 12655 views
Ukrainian Vector UAVs will be able to see Russians through fog and clouds thanks to a new radarPhotoAugust 17, 01:56 AM • 11698 views
What is celebrated on August 17 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 17, 04:00 AM • 11163 views
Publications
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 60548 views
Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23
Exclusive
August 16, 12:57 PM • 60145 views
Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program PhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 15, 02:03 PM • 111110 views
Ukrainian arms manufacturers warned of the risk of disruptions to supplies to the front and proposed solutions August 15, 09:31 AM • 94357 views
Alaska that failed to bring peace: what has changed in the year since the Trump-Putin summitAugust 15, 07:20 AM • 86130 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un
Ruslan Kravchenko
Oleh Kiper
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
South Korea
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideo08:09 AM • 5496 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28159 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 29055 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 58746 views
V of BTS spoke about hearing loss in one earAugust 13, 07:24 AM • 95650 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Cruise missile
Mushrooms
Instagram

In Poland, two Ukrainian children attacked because they spoke Ukrainian; attackers are being sought, consulate says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3276 views

In Bydgoszcz, on August 14, two underage Ukrainians were subjected to aggression by adults because they were speaking Ukrainian. The police are searching for the attackers, and the consulate is monitoring the case.

In Poland, two Ukrainian children attacked because they spoke Ukrainian; attackers are being sought, consulate says

In Poland, two more Ukrainians—minors—were attacked because they were speaking Ukrainian among themselves, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Gdańsk reported, noting that the police are already searching for the attackers, UNN writes.

Unfortunately, once again we are forced to state that an extremely unacceptable incident occurred involving minor children on August 14 of this year in a park near the railway station in the city of Bydgoszcz. Two minor Ukrainians, a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy who are brother and sister, were subjected to aggression by adults solely because they were speaking Ukrainian among themselves

- the consulate reported.

​As noted, "the attackers (a man and a woman with a small dog) resorted not only to obscene abuse and threats of reprisal motivated by national intolerance, but also to physical violence. They twisted the child's arm, broke a toy drone, and threw the fragments at the boy, causing scratches."

​The Consulate General of Ukraine in Gdańsk, as reported, responded promptly to the incident and is keeping the case under special supervision.

The consuls remain in constant contact with the victims' mother, who has been provided with all necessary consular and legal support. A report regarding the attack has been filed, and the police are currently searching for the attackers. Most importantly, the children's physical health is not currently in danger, although they have suffered severe emotional distress

- the consulate noted.

The diplomatic mission stated: "If you witnessed this incident, which occurred in the park near the station, or have any information about the individuals who committed it, we strongly urge you to contact the police immediately! Your testimony is extremely important to ensure that the offenders are found and receive fair punishment."

"​We strongly condemn any manifestations of xenophobia. Countering intolerance and ensuring the safety of Ukrainians will be among the key issues during a meeting planned in the coming days at the Consulate with the leadership of the Pomeranian Voivodeship, city mayors, and police commanders. We will not leave this case without an appropriate legal response," the statement said.

In Poland, three more Ukrainians were attacked, police are investigating the incident - media02.08.26, 19:30 • 12965 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the WorldOur people abroad