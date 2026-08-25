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In Poland, eight men beat three Ukrainians; the attacker wanted to give a "lecture on Volhynia" — media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

In Radom, eight men attacked three Ukrainians, who suffered head and facial injuries. One of the attackers faces up to five years in prison.

In Poland, eight men beat three Ukrainians; the attacker wanted to give a "lecture on Volhynia" — media

In Poland, eight people attacked three Ukrainians; the attacker wanted to give them a "lecture on Volhynia," reports Onet Wiadomości, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, a drunk 34-year-old man attacked three 20-year-old Ukrainians in Radom and began asking them about their origins and the Volhynia tragedy. Seven more men then joined the Pole, and together they carried out the attack, the publication writes.

The incident occurred on August 2 between 5 and 6 a.m. on Malczewskiego Street in Radom, but the media reported it only several days later.

"Tomasz G., a 34-year-old resident of Lublin, came to Radom for a wedding, but after it ended, he began wandering around the city. He met three young Ukrainians on Malczewskiego Street. He started a conversation with them, asking where they were from. An exchange of remarks followed. However, he did not like their answer. They, in turn, reported that he wanted to give them a lecture on Volhynia. A verbal misunderstanding arose, and at that moment [...] the resident of Lublin called over three or four young men who were crossing the street and told them that they were Ukrainians. They reacted very energetically to this, and the attack began," prosecutor Cezary Ołtarzewski from the local prosecutor's office told MójRadom.

As the publication notes, "several more attackers later joined in beating the Ukrainians, bringing the total number of attackers to eight."

"The Ukrainians sustained injuries, mainly to their heads and faces. Forensic medical experts thoroughly examined them," the publication states.

In an interview with Gazeta Wyborcza, the prosecutor added that after the incident Tomasz G. "ordered a taxi and left as if nothing had happened."

According to reports, the police managed to establish the identity of the main attacker. He has already been taken to the prosecutor's office and charged with using violence or making unlawful threats for discriminatory reasons, as well as participating in a brawl or assault. He pleaded guilty and provided detailed explanations. Among other things, he stated that he had been under the influence of alcohol. He was placed under police supervision. He faces up to five years in prison.

The search for the other participants in the brawl is ongoing. Police are examining city surveillance footage. The situation is reportedly complicated by the fact that the detainee did not know the other attackers.

Two women detained in Poznań after attacking Ukrainians near a café14.08.26, 23:41 • 17413 views

Julia Shramko

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