Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered
Exclusive
09:06 AM • 13621 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 70852 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 27765 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 29256 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 26917 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
06:58 AM • 20326 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 48333 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34286 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73611 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 72533 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

09:01 AM • 70852 views

In Poland, 100% of ballots in the elections have been counted: the favorites have consolidated their positions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

In Poland, 100% of ballots in the elections have been counted: Rafał Trzaskowski received 31.4% of the votes, Karol Nawrocki – 29.5%. Voter turnout was 67.31%.

In Poland, 100% of ballots in the elections have been counted: the favorites have consolidated their positions

In Poland, the National Election Commission has counted the results of the presidential elections from all election commissions, having processed 100% of the ballots. According to the official election results, the mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Tzhaskowski, received almost 31.4% of the votes, and his main rival, Karol Navrotsky, - 29.5%. Voter turnout was 67.31%, writes UNN with reference to Onet.

Details

Rafal Tzhaskovsky received 31.36% of the votes. In turn, Karol Navrotsky can count on 29.54%. Slavomir Mentzen closes the pedestal with a result of 14.8%.

Other candidates distributed the votes as follows:

  • Grzegorz Brown gets 6.34%;
    • Shimon Golovnya - 4.99%;
      • Adrian Zandberg - 4.86%;
        • Magdalena Bayat - 4.23%;
          • Krzysztof Stanovsky - 1.24%;
            • Joanna Senishin - 1.09%;
              • Marek Jakubiak - 0.77%;
                • Artur Bartoshevich - 0.44%;
                  • Maciej Maciak - 0.19%;
                    • Marek Woch - 0.09%.

                      The turnout in the first round of the presidential elections in Poland eventually reached 67.31%. For comparison, the turnout in the first round of the presidential elections of the Republic of Poland in 2020 was 64.51%.

                      Supplement

                      The press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Poland Pavel Vronsky said that Poles in Ukraine will not be able to vote on its territory in the presidential elections in Poland.

                      Pavlo Zinchenko

                      Pavlo Zinchenko

                      News of the World
                      Warsaw
                      Poland
