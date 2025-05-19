In Poland, 100% of ballots in the elections have been counted: the favorites have consolidated their positions

In Poland, the National Election Commission has counted the results of the presidential elections from all election commissions, having processed 100% of the ballots. According to the official election results, the mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Tzhaskowski, received almost 31.4% of the votes, and his main rival, Karol Navrotsky, - 29.5%. Voter turnout was 67.31%, writes UNN with reference to Onet.

Details

Rafal Tzhaskovsky received 31.36% of the votes. In turn, Karol Navrotsky can count on 29.54%. Slavomir Mentzen closes the pedestal with a result of 14.8%.

Other candidates distributed the votes as follows:

Grzegorz Brown gets 6.34%;

Shimon Golovnya - 4.99%;

Adrian Zandberg - 4.86%;

Magdalena Bayat - 4.23%;

Krzysztof Stanovsky - 1.24%;

Joanna Senishin - 1.09%;

Marek Jakubiak - 0.77%;

Artur Bartoshevich - 0.44%;

Maciej Maciak - 0.19%;

Marek Woch - 0.09%.

The turnout in the first round of the presidential elections in Poland eventually reached 67.31%. For comparison, the turnout in the first round of the presidential elections of the Republic of Poland in 2020 was 64.51%.

Supplement

The press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Poland Pavel Vronsky said that Poles in Ukraine will not be able to vote on its territory in the presidential elections in Poland.