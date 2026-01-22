$43.180.08
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
03:45 PM • 5670 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 10373 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 12578 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 15049 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 27656 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15108 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 15768 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 18060 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 22533 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, Russian operational reserves suffered significant losses - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported significant losses of Russian operational reserves in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Ukrainian troops are holding back enemy attempts to penetrate the northern districts of the cities.

In Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, Russian operational reserves suffered significant losses - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited units performing combat missions in the Pokrovsk direction. During the visit, he heard reports from commanders, assessed the operational situation, and the state and actions of the troops. He announced this on Telegram, UNN writes.

In Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy, who is trying to penetrate the northern districts of both cities in small groups. As a result of active assault actions, another attempt by the enemy to capture these settlements was thwarted. The operational reserve of the occupiers suffered significant losses. At the same time, the situation remains difficult. Our soldiers effectively destroy the invaders, demonstrate coordinated teamwork and a high level of professionalism while performing combat missions in extremely difficult conditions.

- the report says.

Syrskyi honored the best servicemen for thwarting enemy plans near Pokrovsk, where the enemy systematically suffers significant losses, and presented honorary breastplates of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — "Steel Cross", "Silver Cross" and "Cross of Military Honor".

Russia has deployed over 715,000 troops to continue the war in Ukraine - Syrskyi22.01.26, 18:32 • 954 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi