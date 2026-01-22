In Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, Russian operational reserves suffered significant losses - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited units performing combat missions in the Pokrovsk direction. During the visit, he heard reports from commanders, assessed the operational situation, and the state and actions of the troops. He announced this on Telegram, UNN writes.

In Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy, who is trying to penetrate the northern districts of both cities in small groups. As a result of active assault actions, another attempt by the enemy to capture these settlements was thwarted. The operational reserve of the occupiers suffered significant losses. At the same time, the situation remains difficult. Our soldiers effectively destroy the invaders, demonstrate coordinated teamwork and a high level of professionalism while performing combat missions in extremely difficult conditions. - the report says.

Syrskyi honored the best servicemen for thwarting enemy plans near Pokrovsk, where the enemy systematically suffers significant losses, and presented honorary breastplates of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — "Steel Cross", "Silver Cross" and "Cross of Military Honor".

